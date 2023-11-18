Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in ASACS Assam.

Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Medical Officer in in Antiretroviral Therapy Plus (ARTP) Centre of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MBBS with valid registration from the State Medical Council of Assam/ NMC

Desirable : Work Experience in HIV/AIDS Programme in field settings. Those with MD Medicine / Diploma in Medicine will be preferred.

Essential Experience:

i) 6 months work experience. Post Graduates from Clinical Discipline will also be considered.

ii) Good working knowledge of computer, MS office.

Age: Not more than 65 years as on 01/04/2023

Remuneration: Rs. 72,000/- per month.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 30th November 2023 in ART Plus Centre, GMCH. Conference Hall, Office of the Principal cum Chief Supdt., Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati- 32. Reporting time is from 9:30 AM to 11 AM

How to apply : The applicants should come with all the original testimonials.

A standard form of application along with a set of self-attested photocopies of all the original documents and a recent passport size photograph should be submitted before the interview board.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







