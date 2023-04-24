Assam Career : ASACS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS).

Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Data Monitoring and Documentation Officer (DMDO) to be appointed at District Integrated Strategy for HIV/AIDS (DISHA) Clusters Cachar (covering the districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Ha ilakandi) and Sonitpur (covering the districts of Sonitpur, Nagaon and Hojai) on contract basis initially for a period up to 31st March,2024 which may be extended based on the performance appraisal and co-terminus with the project.

Name of post : Data Monitoring and Documentation Officer (DMDO)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 37500/- per month

Essential Qualification : Master’s Degree in Public Health / Healthcare Management / Healthcare Administration / Social Science/Applied Epidemiology /Demography /Statistics/Bio Statistics /Population Sciences /Mathematics /Economics.

Experience :

i) One year experience for candidates with a Master’s Degree in Public Health / Healthcare Management /Healthcare Administration/ Applied Epidemiology.

ii) Three years experience in Public Health for Master’s Degree in Social Science / Demography/ Statistics/Bio Statistics / Population Sciences/ Mathematics /Economics with minimum of one year of experience in HIV/AIDS sector.

Age : Maximum 45 years of age as on closing date of receipt of the application.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://asacs.assam.gov.in/ (Google Links or QR scanner code as given in the detailed advertisement) and submit the received copy of application form by email to recruitment.asacs@gmail.com mentioning “Application for the post of ………” in the subject line.

Last date for submission of applications is April 26, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here