Applications are invited for five vacant positions in Assam Society for Comprehensive Financial Management System (AS-CFMS).

Assam Society for Comprehensive Financial Management System (AS-CFMS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Manager, IT Expert, Legal & Policy Expert, Finance & Procurement Expert and DBT Expert for its for Direct Benefit Transfer Project Monitoring Unit (DBT-PMU).

Name of post : Project Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate degree/diploma in Business Administration, Public Policy or a closely related field or B Tech/ BE (Information Technology/Computer Science), from a recognised university or college, as a regularly enrolled student (excluding studies in distance education mode)

Experience : Eleven to fifteen (11-15) years of thematic experience in handling large e-Governance projects of Government / public sector. For graduates experience in the specific sector shall be over fifteen years.

Age: Not more than fifty-five (55) years as on 1st January 2023

Name of post : IT Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Minimum B Tech/ BE (Information Technology/Computer Science) or MCA, from a recognised university or college, as a regularly enrolled student (excluding studies in distance education mode)

Experience : At least seven (7) years in case of post-graduates or ten (10) years in case graduates of thematic experience in handling large eGovernance projects of Government/public sector.

Age: Not more than fifty-five (55) years as on 1st January 2023

Name of post : Legal & Policy Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Minimum Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LLB or equivalent) from a recognised university or college, as a regularly enrolled student (excluding studies in distance education mode)

Experience : At least seven (7) years in case of post-graduates or ten (10) years in case graduates of thematic experience in legal advisory.

Age: Not more than fifty-five (55) years as on 1st January 2023

Name of post : Finance & Procurement Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Minimum Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Finance or Accounts from a recognised university or college, as a regularly enrolled student (excluding studies in distance education mode)

Experience : At least seven (7) years in case of post-graduates or ten (10) years in case graduates of thematic experience in rural / development banking / financial services including insurance, pension, etc.

Age: Not more than fifty-five (55) years as on 1st January 2023

Name of post : DBT Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Minimum Post Graduate degree/diploma from a recognised university or college, as a regularly enrolled student (excluding studies in distance education mode)

Experience : At least seven (7) years in case of post-graduates or ten (10) years in case graduates of thematic experience in handling large e-Governance projects of Government/public sector.

Age: Not more than fifty-five (55) years as on 1st January 2023

How to apply : Candidates may send in the scanned copy of application from along with other relevant documents to hr.ascfms@gmail.com within 12th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here