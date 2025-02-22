Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in AS CFMS Guwahati Assam.

Assam Society for Comprehensive Financial Management System (AS CFMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Economist (Macroeconomy).

Name of post : Economist (Macroeconomy)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : PG or PhD in Economics

Experience : The Economist should have extensive knowledge and a minimum of 8 years of experience related to public finance. He / She should have at least 5 years of that experience in the government sector.

Remuneration : The remuneration would be at market linked compensation. The same shall not be a limiting factor for the right candidate and will be on case to case basis.

Age Limit : The candidate should not be more than 45 years old as on cut-off date.

Place of Posting :

The selected candidate can get posting onsite at Guwahati, Assam, India, or offsite, as determined on a case-by-case basis according to project requirements and/or the candidate’s preference.

Job Roles :

Conduct annual and quarterly assessment of major state level macroeconomic and developmental

indicators Conduct annual (and quarterly) assessment of major public finance indicators of the state government – primarily revenue collection from major tax and nontax sources, committed expenditure of the state government, expenditure on state schemes and major deficit and debt indicators. Assist in preparation of annual forecasts of state’s major socio-economic variables – GSDP, tax and

non-tax revenues, fiscal and revenue deficits, interest payments, etc. Assist in preparation of State’s Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and statements

related to budget as per the FRBM Act.

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to submit their applications/CV along with evidence of proof of age, qualification, experience and details of last drawn pay including level/grade and/or CTC as applicable (duly self-attested) with recent colour passport photograph on a Google Form:

Google Form : Click Here

Last date for submission of Google sheet application form: 05-03-2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here