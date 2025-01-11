Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Army Public School Missamari Assam.

Army Public School Missamari Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT). Army Public School, Missamari was established in 1985. The basic aim of the school is to impart high quality education to the children of Defence personnel at a reasonable cost. The School takes special interest in developing reading habits amongst the students. A well furnished library alongwith reading room facility is available in the school. The library has a good stock of 3400 books that contain various reference books, text books, encyclopedia, computer books, periodicals, GK books, story books novels, classics children literature etc. Students go to the library and enjoy reading books of their interest. The computer lab is having state-of-the art facilities to be at par with IT requirements. The Computer faculty takes keen interest in creating IT environment in the school. As on date, the school has computers with LAN and internet connectivity to all computers. The students take keen interest in utilising computers for different purposes related to academics.

Name of posts :

PGT (Chemistry, Biology, Maths, Informatics Practices(IP), History, Economics, PET and Psychology)

TGT (Science, Math & English)

TGT (Physical Education Teacher)

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Army Public Schools

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Pay : As per AWES rules/ existing rules of APS Missamari

Also Read : 30 mental health lessons of Innergize co-founder who fixed diets for Bollywood celebs

Age limit:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

For fresh candidates below 40 years candidates & for experienced candidates below 57 years (minimum 05 years experience in the appropriate category in last 10 years) as on 01 Apr 2025

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents and DD for Rs 250/- only.

Applicants should make the Demand draft in favour of ‘Army Public School Missamari’ payable at Missamari

The applications must reach the Army Public School, Missamari, Assam

Last date for submission of applications is 27th January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here