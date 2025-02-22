Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Army Public School Missamari Assam.

Army Public School Missamari Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of teaching and non-teaching staff for Fixed Term, Contract and Adhoc appointments. Army Public School, Missamari was established in 1985. The basic aim of the school is to impart high quality education to the children of Defence personnel at a reasonable cost. The school emphasizes on providing comprehensive education to bring out a harmonious development of the personality of the children.

Name of posts :

PGTs (Eng, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Hindi, IP/Computer Sci, History, Geography, Economics, Pol Science, Psychology and Physical Education) TGT (Science, Maths, English, Social Science, Sanskrit and Physical Education) Head Mistress(HM) for Pre primary wing Primary Teacher (PRT ) incl CS(PRT) & PET(PRT) Special Educator (PRT) Dance Teacher (PRT) Art & Craft Teacher (PRT) Music Teacher (Instrumental-PRT) PPRT (Pre primary Teacher) Asst PPRT (Asst Pre primary Teacher) Activity Teacher for Pre primary wing Counsellor/ HWT Head Clerk Accountant/Account Clerk Lower Division Clerk (LDC), IT Clerk & Receptionist for APS IT Supervisor Science Lab Attendant Computer Lab Tech Paramedics MTS Driver Watch & Ward Staff, Group Ds/Ayah/House Keeping Staff

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Army Public School Missamari Assam

Age limit: For fresh candidates below 40 years & for experienced candidates below 57 years (minimum 05 years experience in the appropriate category in last 10 years) as on 01 Apr 2025.

Pay Scale / Salary: As per AWES rules/ existing rules of APS Missamari.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their duly filled in Application forms along with DD for Rs 250/- and copy of the required documents to this school address- Army Public School Missamari, PO: Missamari, Dist: Sonitpur (Assam), PIN: 784506 on or before 08 Mar 2025.

Demand draft should be made in favour of ‘Army Public School Missamari’ payable at Missamari.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here