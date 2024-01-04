Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Army Public School Dinjan Assam.

Army Public School Dinjan Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT). APS, Dinjan was established on 23rd June 1980. It is a Co-educational Institution having classes altogether from I to XII.

Name of posts :

TGT- Mathematics, English and Social Studies

PRT – All subjects

Educational Qualifications :

As per CBSE AFFILIATION BYE LAWS for all posts. For all post Computer Literacy is mandatory.

How to apply :

Candidates can apply on Application forms given on website www.awesindia.com or www.apsdjn.in along with Demand Draft for Rs 100/- in the name of Army Public School, Dinjan, in a sealed envelope marked “Application for the post of ‘ and send by Registered/Speed post/By hand to :- The Principal Army Public School, Dinjan P.O. – Dinjan, Via — Panitola, Dist- Dibrugarh PIN – 786189

Last Date for submission of application – 20 Jan 2024 by 1500 hrs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



