Assam Career Army Public School Basistha Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Army Public School Basistha Assam in 2025.

Army Public School Basistha Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Accountant, Head Clerk, PRT and Pre-Primary Teacher in 2025.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Commerce Graduate of fifteen years service as a clerk in the Defence services.

(ii) Basic computer application course of Army/Diploma in Computer Applications of not less than one year duration. Knowledge of double entry system of accounting, excel sheet and accounting software.

(iii) Minimum 5 years experience as an Accounts Clerk in the Defence Services/reputed organization

Name of post : Head Clerk

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Preferably an Ex-serviceman of clerk category upto the age of 55 years.

(ii) 5-10 years experience in Office Management, account handling as Head Clerk with high proficiency in staff duties and drafting experience.

(iii) Computer Savvy – MS Office. etc.

(iv) Educational Qualification – Minimum Graduate in case of civilian.

(v) Should not have any disciplinary case against him in the entire service.

Name of post : PRT

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Graduate with 50% aggregate marks.

(ii) D.El.Ed/B.El.Ed. In case candidates with D.El.Ed / B.El.Ed qualifications are not available, candidates with B.Ed can also be selected. B.Ed qualified candidates will have to subsequently undergo a six-month PDPET/Bridge Course from an NCTE recognized institution as and when NCTE approves any institution to conduct the said course within two years of recruitment as PRT or beginning of the course whichever is later.

(iii) Pass in CTET/TET conducted by CBSE/State Govt in accordance with the guidelines

framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

(iv) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.

(v) Knowledge of Computer Application is desirable.

Name of post : Pre-Primary Teacher

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Minimum Graduate with B,Ed/Nursery Teaching Training.

(ii) Fluent in English and Hindi.

(iii) Pleasant personality.

(iv) Teaching experience at nursery / primary level (Desirable).

(v) Capable of handling co-curricular activities.

(vi) Preferably ECCE qualified.

Salary : As per AWES guidelines.

How to apply :

Candidates to send the Application Forms completed in all respects along with relevant documents through registered/speed post. Candidates can also submit the application forms by hand

They must send or submit it to Army Public School Basistha, Opp Ram Mandir, Basistha Mandir Road, Basistha, Guwahati-29

Applicants must send an application fees of Rs. 250/- by Demand Draft in favour of Army

Public School Basistha, payable at Guwahati

Last Date of submission of Application Forms : 15 Jun 2025

