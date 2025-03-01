Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial and technical positions or career in ARIAS Society Assam.

Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Experts in various disciplines on contractual basis under the proposed Asian Development Bank (ABD) financed Sustainable Wetland and Integrated Fisheries Transformation (SWIFT) Project.

Name of posts :

Sr. Project Management Specialist

Sr. Procurement & Contract Management Specialist

Sr. Financial Management Specialist

Sr. Civil Engineer

Sr. Monitoring & Evaluation Specialist

Communication Specialist

Procurement & Contract Management Specialist

Hydrology Specialist

Financial Management Specialist

Rural Finance Specialist

Environment Safeguard Specialist

Social Safeguard & Gender Specialist

Natural Resources Management Specialist

Project Associate

Assistant Engineer

Procurement & Contract Management Executive

Project Accountant

Financial Management Executive

Administrative Assistant

No. of posts :

Sr. Project Management Specialist : 1

Sr. Procurement & Contract Management Specialist : 1

Sr. Financial Management Specialist : 1

Sr. Civil Engineer : 1

Sr. Monitoring & Evaluation Specialist : 1

Communication Specialist : 1

Procurement & Contract Management Specialist : 1

Hydrology Specialist : 1

Financial Management Specialist : 1

Rural Finance Specialist : 1

Environment Safeguard Specialist : 1

Social Safeguard & Gender Specialist : 1

Natural Resources Management Specialist : 1

Project Associate : 1

Assistant Engineer : 2

Procurement & Contract Management Executive : 3

Project Accountant : 1

Financial Management Executive : 1

Administrative Assistant : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Sr. Project Management Specialist : Graduate in any discipline or a Master Degree holder preferably in Economics/ Planning/ Project Management/ Social Work (MSW)/ MBA or any relevant subject from a recognized University of India with minimum 15 years of experience

Sr. Procurement & Contract Management Specialist : Master Degree/Post Graduate Diploma (minimum 2 years of duration) in any discipline from any Govt recognized University/Institution and trained in procurement norms of the Asian Development Bank or World Bank. Candidates

having professional diploma in public procurement or certificate program in public procurement will be preferred. Minimum 11 years of post-qualification experience

Sr. Financial Management Specialist : A professional Chartered Accountant (CA) from any Govt.

recognized institute, OR A member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI)/Cost and Management Accountant (CMA), OR Post Graduates in Commerce or MBA (Finance) from any

Govt. recognized University. Minimum 11 years of post-qualification experience.

Sr. Civil Engineer : Bachelors/Masters Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized institute/ University. At least 11 years of professional experience

Sr. Monitoring & Evaluation Specialist : Post-graduate degree in project management, business

administration, engineering, economics, statistics or other related fields. Minimum 11 years’ experience

Communication Specialist : Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with Post Graduate degree/PG diploma in marketing/journalism/mass communication/media arts/public relations/advertising or other related discipline. Minimum of 7 years of professional experience

Procurement & Contract Management Specialist : Bachelor in Engineering/Master Degree/Post Graduate Diploma (minimum 2 years of duration) in any discipline from any Govt recognized University/ Institution and trained in procurement norms of the Asian Development Bank or World Bank. Candidates having professional diploma in public procurement or certificate program in public procurement will be preferred. At least 7 (seven) years of experience

Hydrology Specialist : Graduate degree, preferably post-graduate degree in Hydrology/Civil

Engineering/ Water Resources Management or related field. Minimum 7 years of relevant experience

Financial Management Specialist : Masters in Commerce/ MBA Finance or related field. At least 7 years’ relevant experience

Rural Finance Specialist : Graduate degree, preferably post-graduate degree, in rural finance, economics, business administration, development studies, or a related field. Minimum 10 years of relevant professional experience

Environment Safeguard Specialist : Post graduate degree in environmental or natural resource management or other related fields. At least 7 years’ experience

Social Safeguard & Gender Specialist : Masters/Post-graduate degree in development studies, social

sciences, or a related field. Minimum 7 years of experience

Natural Resources Management Specialist : Postgraduate degree in natural resource management,

environmental science, fisheries management, ecology, or a related field. Minimum 7 years of professional experience

Project Associate : Bachelor degree in Fishery/Rural Development/ Engineering or any other related fields. At least 7 (seven) years experience

Assistant Engineer : Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized institute/University (Degrees obtained through distance education shall not be accepted). At least 5 years of professional experience

Procurement & Contract Management Executive : Bachelor in Engineering/Master Degree/Post Graduate Diploma (minimum 2 years of duration) in any discipline from any Govt recognized

University/Institution and trained in procurement norms of the Asian Development Bank or World Bank. Candidates having professional diploma in public procurement or certificate program in public procurement will be preferred. At least 5(five) years of experience

Project Accountant : Graduate/Post Graduate in Commerce from any Govt. recognized University with in-depth knowledge of accounting/financial management procedures applicable for ADB/ World Bank /externally funded projects and having hands on experience of operating Tally accounting software. Overall 7 years of working experience

Financial Management Executive : Graduate/Post Graduate in Commerce from any Govt. recognized University with indepth knowledge of financial management procedures applicable for ADB/World Bank /externally funded projects and having hands on experience of operating Tally accounting software. At least 5 years of experience

Administrative Assistant : Graduate (minimum three years duration) degree in any field from recognized University/institution. The AA must have at least (2) two years’ experience

How to apply :

Candidates are required to apply in prescribed form through online mode only to [email protected]

and are required to complete the Google Form ( https://forms.gle/Sh9Ti49548sfmznC6 ) by accessing the official ARIAS Society Portal (https://arias.in/career.html).

Last date of submission of online application is 15th March 2025, 11:59PM (IST).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here