Applications are invited for recruitment of various positions or career in ARIAS Society Assam.

Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Finance Consultant and Project Management Consultant.

Name of post : Project Finance Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications: Fulltime Post Graduate Degree in Finance eg. PGDM/MBA (Finance) from any recognized university or college in India or abroad, as a regularly enrolled student (excluding studies in distance education mode); or qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) from

ICAI or qualified Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) from ICMAI.

Working Experience: At least seven years of experience, with more than five years of experience in government and public sector specially in Finance, Budget, Project Management functions.

Name of post : Project Management Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications: Postgraduate in Management from any recognized university or college, as a regularly enrolled student (excluding studies in distance education mode)

Working Experience: At least seven years of experience, with more than 5 years of experience in

government and public sector

How to apply : Candidates may send soft copy of the application, cover letter & the supporting documents has to be received by email to hrarias@arias.in / hrdepariass@gmail.com

Last date for submission of applications is before 4:30PM of 1st December 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here