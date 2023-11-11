Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Aranya Bhawan Assam.

Aranya Bhawan Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Geographic Information System (GIS) Expert on purely contractual basis for 11 (eleven) months under Assam Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA, Assam).

Name of post : Geographic Information System (GIS) Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) M.A./M.Sc. in Environmental Science/Forestry/Geography/Remote Sensing/Engineering/Earth sciences.

ii) 6 month’s Certificate/Diploma in GIS Remote Sensing/Geo-informatics.

iii) Proficiency in GPS and GIS software, including ESRI products like Arc View, ArcTool,

ArcCatalog and ERDAS/ open source software.

iv) Proficiency in written English, Excel, Word and Power Point.

v) 2 (two) years experiences in GIS environment.

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- (Rupees forty thousand only) per month

Age Limit : The applicant must be below 45 years as on 1st January, 2023.

Selection Procedure : Only short listed candidates shall be called for the Walk-In-Interview.

How to apply : Candidates may send the scanned copy of their application typed in the APPLICATION FOTMAT along with self-attested copies of all the testimonials only by email to camparecruitment.gis1@gmail.com on or before 27.11.2023

Candidates must submit their application only in the prescribed format (pages can be added while filling, if necessary). They should send the filled in application and the testimonials properly

scanned in .pdf format.

Candidates shall have to produce the original copies of all the testimonials and application form sent through e-mail at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here