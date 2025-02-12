Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under APSC Assam.

Assan Public Service Commission (APSC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Director of Cottage Industries and its equivalent posts under Industries & Commerce Department.

Name of post : Assistant Director of Cottage Industries and its equivalent posts under Industries & Commerce Department

No. of posts : 2

Scale of Pay : PB-4 Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 13,900/-

Qualification :

A candidate must have at least a Bachelor’s Degree in any branch of Engineering or in Arts or Science or Commerce of a University or any other institution in India or abroad, recognized by the Government for the purpose with minimum of 2nd class honours (Major) in any Specific Subject or distinction in degree course.

Experience :

A candidate must hold responsible and senior position in the Government Department/ Govt. undertaking, at least for 4 years in the rank not below of Assistant Manager (AM)/ Superintendent of Industries (SI)/ Assistant Industries Officer (AIO) or its equivalent post

Age Limit :

The candidates should not be less than 25 years of age and not more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2025. The upper age limit is relaxable:

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 45 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 43 years

(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 50 years as on 01-01-2025 for Unreserved category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for O??/???? candidates and 5 (Five) years for SC/ST

candidates.

(iv) Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) 10 years i.e. upto 50 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through APSC’s recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in/

STARTING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION :18-02-2025

CLOSING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION: 17-03-2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

SC/ST/BPL/PwBD : Rs. 47.20

LAST DATE FOR PAYMENT OF APPLICATION FEE : 19-03-2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here