Assam Career APSC Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under APSC Assam in 2024.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Law Assistant in the Office of Chief Inspector of Factories under Labour Welfare Department in 2024.

Name of post : Law Assistant in the Office of Chief Inspector of Factories under Labour Welfare Department

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 22000-97000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 11500/- (Pay Band-3)

Qualification : Degree in Law from a recognized university

Experience : Practical experience of atleast two years in legal practice

Age : 18-23 years as on 01.01.2024. Upper age limit is relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Assam-

(i) 5 (five) years in respect of Candidates belonging to SC, ST (P) and ST (H) i.e. up to 43 years.

(ii) 3 (three) years in respect of Candidates belonging to OBC/MOBC i.e. up to 41 years.

(iii) 10 (ten) years additionally in respect of Candidates belonging to Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category i.e. up to 48 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website apscrecruitment.in from 1st February 2024 to 1st March 2024

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

SC / ST / OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Last date for submission of application fees is 3rd March 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here