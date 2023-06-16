Assam Career : APSC Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Stenographer Grade-I (English).

Name of post : Stenographer Grade-I (English)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 13300/-

Educational Qualification : Minimum educational qualification is passed Degree examination or equivalent examination from a recognized University.

Age : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Assam

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://apscrecruitment.in from 26th June 2023 to 25th July 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here