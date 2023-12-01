Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in APSC Assam.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Stenographer Grade-II in Assam Secretariat (Janata Bhawan) under General Administration Department.

Name of post : Stenographer Grade-II in Assam Secretariat (Janata Bhawan) under General Administration Department

No. of posts : 17

Category wise vacancies :

English : 11

Language : 6

Educational Qualification:

i) Minimum educational qualification is passed Degree examination or equivalent examination from a recognized University.

ii) No candidate shall be eligible to sit for speed test at 100 w.p.m. in English and 90 w.p.m. in Language (Assamese, Bengali and Hindi) unless he/she had passed the speed test at 80 w.p.m. in English and 70 w.p.m in Language (Assamese, Bengali and Hindi) conducted by the Board constituted and recognized by the Government.

Pay Scale : Rs. 22,000/- to 97,000/- + Rs.9,400/-, P.B. -3

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 21 years and more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Assam

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website apscrecruitment.in from 5th December 2023 up to 4th January 2024

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

SC /ST / OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here