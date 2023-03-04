Assam Career Apply online for 80 Lecturer vacancies in AESRB

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board (AESRB).

Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board (AESRB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 80 vacant positions of Lecturer (Technical) posts in the Government Polytechnics of Assam.

Name of post : Lecturer (Technical) posts in Government Polytechnics of Assam

No. of posts : 80

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil Engineering : 19

Mechanical Engineering : 11

Electrical Engineering : 14

Chemical Engineering : 7

Computer Science & Engineering : 7

Instrumentation Engineering : 1

Agriculture Engineering : 5

Food Processing Technology : 3

Mining Engineering : 3

Medical Electronics Engineering : 2

Textile Technology : 2

Bio-Medical Engineering : 2

Spinning : 2

Fabric Structure & Design : 2

Scale of Pay:

A. Level-9A: Rs.56,100 – Rs.1,77,500 plus other allowances as admissible under Rules.

B. Level 10: Rs.57,700 – Rs.1,82,400 plus other allowances as admissible under Rules.

Age: The candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and more than 38 years of age as on

01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Assam

Qualification:

A. Level 9A- B.E./B. Tech./B.S. in relevant discipline with First Class or equivalent.

B. Level 10- Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in relevant disciplines with First Class in either of

the two at the time of application. Integrated M. Tech degree to be considered, provided the candidate secured first class in the Integrated M. Tech course in relevant discipline.

Selection Procedure : The Recruitment process will comprise of OMR-MCQ based Written Examination (75 Marks) and Teaching Proficiency Test (25 Marks)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website http://www.aesrb.in/ up to March 13, 2023 ( 11:59 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

