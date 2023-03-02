Assam Career Apply online for 50 Senior Instructor vacancies in AESRB

Applications are invited for 50 vacant technical positions under Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board (AESRB)

Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board (AESRB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 50 vacant posts of Senior Instructors in the State Engineering Colleges and Polytechnics under the Higher Education (Technical) Department, Government of Assam

Name of post : Senior Instructor in Engineering Colleges and Polytechnics of Assam

No. of posts : 50

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil Engineering : 16

Mechanical Engineering : 5

Electrical Engineering : 5

Chemical Engineering : 7

ETC Engineering : 2

Computer Science & Engineering : 2

Printing Technology : 2

Biomedical Engineering : 2

Instrumentation Engineering : 1

Medical Electronics Engineering : 1

Food Processing Technology : 1

Mining Engineering : 1

Agriculture Engineering : 1

Weaving & Design : 1

Science & Mathematics : 3

Qualification :

For Engineering & other technical disciplines, candidates must have 3 years Diploma in the appropriate branch of Engineering/Technology from AICTE recognized Institutes with First Class or 60% of marks.

For Science & Mathematics discipline, candidates must have Bachelor’s degree with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics with B.T./B. Ed or 2 years teaching experience in Secondary School.

Scale of Pay: Rs.14,500 – Rs.60,500 plus Grade pay of Rs.8700/- and other allowances as admissible under Rules.

Age: The candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Assam

Selection Procedure : The Recruitment process will comprise of OMR-MCQ based Written Examination (75 Marks) and Skill Proficiency Test (25 Marks).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.aesrb.in/ up to 11:59 PM on March 13, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

