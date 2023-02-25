Assam Career Apply online for 46 Assistant Professor vacancies in AESRB

Applications are invited for 46 vacant teaching positions under Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board (AESRB).

Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board (AESRB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 46 vacant posts of Assistant Professor (Non-Technical) in the Government Engineering Colleges of Assam

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Non-Technical)

No. of posts : 46

Subject wise vacancies :

Physics : 14

Chemistry : 12

Mathematics : 6

English : 2

Humanities (Commerce) : 9

Geology : 3

Qualification : The qualification shall be as per the UGC Notification No. F.1-2/2017 (EC/PS) dated 18th July, 2018 and UGC guidelines issued from time to time. Candidates who have done Ph.D. after the Bachelor’s Degree from institution of National importance with GATE/CEED shall be eligible for the post of Assistant Professor.

Scale of Pay : (Level 10) Rs. 57,700 – Rs. 1,82,400 plus other allowances as admissible under Rules

Age Limit : The candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per Govt. rules

Selection Procedure : The Recruitment process will comprise of-

(i) OMR-MCQ based Written Examination (75 Marks)

(ii) Teaching Proficiency Test (25 Marks)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website http://www.aesrb.in/.

The last date of submission of online application along with requisite fees is March 13, 2023.

Application Fees : Applicants shall have to pay application fees of Rs.250.00 (For General candidates) and Rs.150.00 (For SC/ST/OBC candidates) through the payment gateway provided in the on-line portal only in the website of AESRB except BPL and PwBD candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

