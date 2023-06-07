Assam Career : Apply online for 368 vacancies in CDAC

Applications are invited for 368 vacant positions in Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) Assam.

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 368 vacant positions at all levels for Centres/locations across India.

Name of post : CENTRE HEAD of CEIT (Equivalent to level of Senior Project Engineer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : BE /BTech / ME/MTech /PhD / Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application with 3-7 years experience

Name of post : Field Application Engineer

No. of posts : 5

Qualification & Experience : BE /BTech / ME/MTech /PhD / Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application with 0-3 years experience

Name of post :Product Services & Outreach Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : BE /BTech / ME/MTech /PhD / Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application with 3-7 years experience

Name of post :Project Associate

No. of posts : 40

Qualification & Experience : BE /BTech / ME/MTech /PhD / Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application

Name of post : Project Engineer

No. of posts : 200

Qualification & Experience : BE /BTech / ME/MTech /PhD / Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application with 0-3 years experience

Name of post : Project Manager/ Program Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner

No. of posts : 25

Qualification & Experience : BE /BTech / ME/MTech /PhD / Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application with 9-15 years experience

Name of post : Project Officer (Business Devlopment & Project Management)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Two Years Full Time MBA in Marketing /Post Graduate in Marketing with 3 years experience

Name of post : Project Officer (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Two Years Full Time MBA in Finance /Post Graduate in Finance OR CA with 3 years experience

Name of post : Project Officer (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Two Years Full Time MBA in Finance /Post Graduate in Finance OR CA with 5 years experience

Name of post : Project Officer (HRD)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Two Years Full Time MBA in HR or equivalent with 3 years experience

Name of post :Project Support Staff

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience : Graduate / Post Graduate with 5 years experience

Name of post : Senior Project Engineer / Project Lead / Module Lead

No. of posts : 80

Qualification & Experience : BE /BTech / ME/MTech /PhD / Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application with 3-7 years experience

Name of post : TECHNICAL ADVISOR (Equivalent to level of Project Manager)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience : BE /BTech / ME/MTech /PhD / Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application with 9-15 years experience

Name of post : TRAINER (Equivalent to level of Project Engineer)

No. of posts : 6

Qualification & Experience : BE /BTech / ME/MTech /PhD / Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application with 1-3 years experience

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.cdac.in/ by 6 PM of June 20, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here