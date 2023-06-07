Assam Career : Apply online for 368 vacancies in CDAC

Applications are invited for 368 vacant positions in Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) Assam.
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 368 vacant positions at all levels for Centres/locations across India.
Name of post : CENTRE HEAD of CEIT (Equivalent to level of Senior Project Engineer)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : BE /BTech / ME/MTech /PhD / Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application with 3-7 years experience
Name of post : Field Application Engineer
No. of posts : 5
Qualification & Experience : BE /BTech / ME/MTech /PhD / Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application with 0-3 years experience
Name of post :Product Services & Outreach Officer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : BE /BTech / ME/MTech /PhD / Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application with 3-7 years experience
Name of post :Project Associate
No. of posts : 40
Qualification & Experience : BE /BTech / ME/MTech /PhD / Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application
Name of post : Project Engineer
No. of posts : 200
Qualification & Experience : BE /BTech / ME/MTech /PhD / Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application with 0-3 years experience
Also Read : Assam Career : Top 7 educational institutions of Assam that shone in NIRF India Rankings 2023
Name of post : Project Manager/ Program Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner
No. of posts : 25
Qualification & Experience : BE /BTech / ME/MTech /PhD / Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application with 9-15 years experience
Name of post : Project Officer (Business Devlopment & Project Management)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : Two Years Full Time MBA in Marketing /Post Graduate in Marketing with 3 years experience
Name of post : Project Officer (Finance & Accounts)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : Two Years Full Time MBA in Finance /Post Graduate in Finance OR CA with 3 years experience
Name of post : Project Officer (Finance)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : Two Years Full Time MBA in Finance /Post Graduate in Finance OR CA with 5 years experience
Name of post : Project Officer (HRD)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : Two Years Full Time MBA in HR or equivalent with 3 years experience
Name of post :Project Support Staff
No. of posts : 3
Qualification & Experience : Graduate / Post Graduate with 5 years experience
Name of post : Senior Project Engineer / Project Lead / Module Lead
No. of posts : 80
Qualification & Experience : BE /BTech / ME/MTech /PhD / Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application with 3-7 years experience
Name of post : TECHNICAL ADVISOR (Equivalent to level of Project Manager)
No. of posts : 3
Qualification & Experience : BE /BTech / ME/MTech /PhD / Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application with 9-15 years experience
Also Read : Assam Career : Nagaon’s Ramanujan Sr. Sec. School emerges as star performer of HS Results 2023
Name of post : TRAINER (Equivalent to level of Project Engineer)
No. of posts : 6
Qualification & Experience : BE /BTech / ME/MTech /PhD / Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application with 1-3 years experience
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.cdac.in/ by 6 PM of June 20, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here