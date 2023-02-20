Assam Career Apply online for 22 vacancies in Assam Police

Applications are invited for 22 vacant positions in Assam Police by State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB).

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Unarmed Branch).

Name of post : Sub-Inspector of Police (Unarmed Branch)

No. of posts : 22

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000- 60500 (Pay Band No.2) plus Rs. 8700/- Grade Pay plus other allowances as

admissible under the rules

Educational Qualification : The candidate must be a graduate in Arts /Science/ Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College / Institutions affiliated to a recognized University.

Age Limit : Candidate should not be more than 26 years and less than 20 years of age as on 01-01-2023. Relaxation in age limits will be as per rules of Government of Assam

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in) within March 5, 2023.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

