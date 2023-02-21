Assam Career Apply online for 18 vacancies in BVFCL

Applications are invited for 18 vacant positions in Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL).

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Deputy Manager, Engineer, Officer and Junior Executive.

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Boiler Operation Engineer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Full time BE / BTech / BSc (Engg.) / AMIE in Chemical Engineering / Chemical Technology. Candidates having Boiler Operation Engineer (BOE) Certificates is essential. 8 years post qualification experience is necessary.

Name of post : Engineer (Chemical in Production Dept. )

No. of posts : 6

Qualification & Experience : Full time BE / BTech in Chemical Engineering with 3 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Engineer (Electrical )

No. of posts : 5

Qualification & Experience : Full time BE / BTech in Electrical Engineering with 3 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Engineer (MM )

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Full time BE / BTech in any discipline or MBA / PG Degree or Diploma in Materials Management with 3 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager (HR)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Full time MBA / Post Graduate degree or diploma of minimum two years duration in HRM / Personnel Management & Industrial Relation / Labour & Social Welfare from a recognized University / Institute with minimum 8 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Officer (HR)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Full time MBA / Post Graduate degree or diploma of minimum two years duration in HRM / Personnel Management & Industrial Relation / Labour & Social Welfare from a recognized University / Institute with minimum 3 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Hindi Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Master’s degree in Hindi at Graduation level with English as core subject from a recognized University / Institute with minimum 3 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Junior Executive (Finance)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Graduate with CA (Inter) / CMA (Inter) having 3 years post qualification experience

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://bvfcl.com/ up to 17:30 hrs of March 14, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here