Assam Career : Apply online for 136 vacancies in IDBI Bank

Applications are invited for 136 vacant managerial positions in IDBI Bank.

IDBI Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Manager, Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager.

Name of post : Manager

No. of posts : 84

Corporate Strategy & Planning Department (CSPD) : 1

Risk Management : 18

Fraud Risk Management : 4

Treasury : 5

Security : 8

Legal : 4

Finance & Accounts Department : 4

Corporate Credit : 40

Qualification : Graduate / Post Graduate with minimum 4 years of post qualification experience

Name of post : Deputy General Manager

No. of posts : 6

Corporate Strategy & Planning Department (CSPD): 1

Risk Management : 2

Fraud Risk Management : 1

Legal : 2

Qualification : Graduate / Post Graduate with minimum 10 years of post qualification experience

Name of post : Assistant General Manager

No. of posts : 46

Audit (Information System): 6

Risk Management : 4

Fraud Risk Management : 4

Infrastructure Management Department (Premises) : 5

Legal : 6

Finance & Accounts Department : 1

Corporate Credit : 20

Qualification : Graduate / Post Graduate with minimum 7 years of post qualification experience

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling required eligibility criteria may apply on-line through the link given on Bank’s website www.idbibank.in.

Start Date of Online Registration & Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges – Online : June 01, 2023

Last Date of Online Registration & Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges – Online : June 15, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here