Applications are invited for recruitment of 110 vacant posts or career in GIC Assam.

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Scale I Officers altogether.

Name of post : Scale I Officers

No. of posts : 110

Discipline wise vacancies :

General : 18

Legal : 9

HR : 6

Engineering : 5

IT : 22

Actuary : 10

Insurance : 20

Medical (MBBS) : 2

Finance : 18

Qualification :

General : Graduation in any discipline with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and also minimum 55% for SC/ST candidates

Legal : Bachelor’s degree in law recognized by Bar council of India for the purpose of enrolment as an Advocate with a minimum of 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and also minimum 55% for SC/ST candidates

HR : Graduate in any discipline with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and

minimum 55% marks for SC/ST candidates AND also Post Graduation in HRM / Personnel Management

Engineering : Bachelor’s degree (B.E/B.Tech) in Civil / Aeronautical / Marine / Mechanical / Electrical with minimum 60% marks for General & also OBC candidates and minimum 55% for SC/ST candidates.

IT : B.E/B.Tech in computer science/information technology/Electronics & Electrical/Electronics

& Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and also minimum 55% marks for SC/ST candidates. OR Any Graduate with minimum 60% marks for General and OBC candidates and 55% marks for SC/ST category candidates AND master’s in computer application with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% marks for SC/ST candidates

Actuary : Graduation in any discipline with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% for SC/ST candidates. Candidates should also have passed minimum 7 papers of Institute of Actuaries Society of India or Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, London out of which CS2 is compulsory.

Insurance : Graduation in any discipline with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% for SC/ST candidates. Candidates should possess Post Graduate Degree/ diploma in General Insurance/ Risk Management/ Life Insurance/ FIII/ FCII

Medical (MBBS) : MBBS degree with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and minimum 55% for SC/ST candidates. The candidate must also be registered with Indian Medical Association Further the candidates should have finished internship under MBBS degree on or before 01-11-2024

Finance : B.Com. with 60% marks for General & OBC candidates and also minimum 55% for SC/ST

candidates from a recognized University

Age Limit :

Minimum age: 21 years & Maximum age: 30 years. Candidate should have been born not earlier than 02-11-1994 and not later than 01-11-2003 both days inclusive. Relaxation in upper age limit as per Govt rules altogether

How to apply :

Candidates satisfying the eligibility conditions have to apply through online registration system of GIC Re i.e. https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/gicionov24/ up to 19th December 2024

Application Fees :

Non-refundable amount of Rs. 1,000/- (Rupees One Thousand Only) (plus GST @ 18%) as Processing and Examination fees has to altogether be paid on line only as per instruction given in above website upon completion of registration and application. (Candidates belonging to SC/ST category, PH candidates, Female candidates and the employees of GIC and GIPSA Member Companies are

exempted from the fees). Demand Draft/ Money Order / Postal Order or any other mode of payment is not acceptable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here