Assam Career : Apply online for 1036 vacancies in IDBI Bank

Applications are invited for 1036 vacant positions in IDBI Bank Limited.

IDBI Bank Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 1036 vacant posts of Executives on contract basis.

Name of post : Executive

No. of posts : 1036

Qualification : A Graduate from a recognized university. Passing only a diploma course will not be considered as qualifying the eligibility criteria. The university/ institute should be recognized / approved by Government; Government Bodies viz., AICTE, UGC etc.

Age : Minimum: 20 years, Maximum: 25 years. The candidate must have been born not earlier than May 2, 1998 and not later than May 1, 2003 (both dates inclusive)

Selection Procedure : The selection process shall comprise of an Online Test (OT), Document

Verification (DV) and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.idbibank.in/ up to 7th June 2023

Application Fees :

Rs.200/- for SC/ST/PWD candidates ( Only Intimation Charges)

Rs.1000/- for all other candidates (Application Fees and Intimation Charges)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here