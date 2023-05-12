Assam Career : Apply for Young Professional vacancy in Assam Agricultural University

Applications are invited for various academic positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional-II under the Department of Sericulture, College of Agriculture, Jorhat.

Name of post : Young Professional-II

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MSc (Agri.) in Sericulture

Emoluments : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age : 21-36 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 17th May 2023 at 10:30 AM in the Chamber of Dean, College of Agriculture, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat.

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualifications may report and submit an application in plain paper along with bio-data, original and self-attested copies of certificates/ documents at the time of interview

