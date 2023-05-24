Assam Career : Apply for Technical Officer vacancy in Assam Medical College

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam Medical College.

Assam Medical College is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Technical Officer on purely temporary basis for the ICMR project entitled “Psychosocial and Economic Effect of Dementia Care Giving and Factors Associated: A Multicentre Study” in the Department of Community Medicine.

Name of post : Project Technical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 32,000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Graduate in Science/ relevant subject/ from a recognized university with 5 years work experience from a recognized institution or Master’s degree in the relevant subject.

Desired Qualification:

1) Post Graduation in Psychology or Medical Social Work & working in research project.

2) Experience in research/ field work.

Upper Age Limit : 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 29th May 2023 in Department of Community Medicine, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh. Reporting time is 11 AM

How to apply : . The candidate should bring the duly filled application forms along with all self attested documents and a recent passport size photo

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







