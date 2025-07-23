Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Contractual Faculty for the Centre for Public Policy Governance (CPPG).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Contractual Faculty for the Centre for Public Policy Governance (CPPG)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

A) i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject (as given in the previous column) from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) in relevant subjects conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET / SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum standards and procedure for Award of M.Phil./ Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time, as the case may, are exempted from NET/SET/SLET

or

(B) The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the world University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Desirable:

1. Relevant teaching and also research experience.

2. Experience in research and publication.

3. Experience in organizing seminars and also workshops.

Emoluments: Appointed Faculty will be paid fixed emolument of Rs. 80,000/- (Eighty Thousand Fixed) per month. No other allowances will be admissible altogether.

How to apply :

Interested candidates are to apply in the format as given in Annexure-I and Annexure-II along with copies of other testimonials/certificates also by e-mail to [email protected]

Last date of submission of application through e-mail is 5th August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here