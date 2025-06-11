Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Assam University Diphu.

Assam University Diphu is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Faculty in History.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in History

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Essential (A or B):

A. i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or also an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must also have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET: Provided, the candidates registered for the Ph.D. programme prior to July 11, 2009, shall be governed by the provisions of the then existing Ordinances/Bye laws/Regulations of the Institution awarding the degree and such Ph.D. candidates shall be exempted from the

requirement of NET/SLET/SET

OR

B.) The Ph.D degree has altogether been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (0) Quacquareli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (ii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear altogether for a walk in interview on 10/07/2025.

Time is at 01:00 PM.

The venue is altogether at R.B Conference Hall, Semsonsing Ingti Administrative Building, Assam University, Diphu Campus

How to apply :

Eligible Candidates may fill up the prescribed application form available in Assam University website and attend the Walk in Interview.

They should also come with original and self attested copies of all the supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here