Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the position of Teaching Associate(s) (on purely temporary basis) in the Department of Linguistics.

Name of post : Teaching Associate in Department of Linguistics

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : M.A. in Linguistics

Specialization :

i) Descriptive and Functional Linguistics

ii) Linguistic software: Field works Language, Explorer, ELAN and PRAAT (As per UGC norms)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th August 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Conference Room of the Secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University.

How to apply : Candidates may bring their applications with an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) with relevant original certificates/documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here