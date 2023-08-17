Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teaching Associates in the Departments of Environmental Science and Information Technology.

Name of post : Teaching Associate

No. of posts : 3

Department wise vacancies :

Environmental Science : 1

Information Technology : 2

Essential Qualification :

Environmental Science : MSc in Environmental Science (As per UGC norms)

Information Technology : As per UGC norms. Qualifications must be to teach Graphics and Animation Courses. In case UGC qualified candidates are not available, suitable professional engaged in Graphics and Animation Training/Teaching/ Professional work may also be considered.

Salary : Rs. 27000/- per month

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held on 21st August 2023 and 23rd August 2023 in Conference Room of the Secretary, University Classess, Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University, Assam

How to apply : Candidates should bring their applications with an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) along with relevant original certificates/documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2