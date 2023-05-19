Assam Career : Apply for Teaching Associate vacancy in Gauhati University

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Associate(s) on purely temporary basis in the Department of History.

Name of post : Teaching Associate in Department of History

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 23,000/- per month

Qualification : M.A. in History with UGC norms

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 23rd May 2023 from 10:30 AM onwards in Library Room, Department of History, Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University.

How to apply : Candidates should bring their applications with an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) with relevant original certificates/documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates.

