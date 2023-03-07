Assam Career : Apply for Teacher vacancy in Kendriya Vidyalaya Tamulpur

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya Tamulpur

Kendriya Vidyalaya Tamulpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teachers and Nurse on contractual basis for Academic Year 2023-24.

Name of post : Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)- Maths, Chemistry

Qualification :

1. Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject;

OR

Master Degree from a recognized University with atleast 50% marks in aggregate in the relevant subjects

2. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university.

3. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium.

Salary : Rs. 32,500/- per month

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)- Mathematics, Sanskrit, English, Science, Social Science, Hindi

Qualification :

1. Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate ;

OR

Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate.

2. Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

3. Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English medium

Salary : Rs. 31,250/- per month

Name of post : Primary Teacher (PRT)

Qualification :

1. Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent

2. D.Eld / JBT / ETT / B.Eld or equivalent degree/diploma from recognized university or institute.

3. Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

4. Competence to teach in Hindi & English medium.

Salary : Rs. 26,250/- per month

Name of post : Computer Instructor

Qualification : Atleast 50 % marks in aggregate in any of the following-

1. B.E or B. Tech. (Computer Science)/B.C.A./M.C.A./M.Sc. (Computer Science)/M.Sc. (Electronics with Computer Science component)/M.Sc.(IT)/B.Sc.(Computer Science)

OR

2. Bachelor’s/Master degree in any Science subject/Mathematics from recognized university with Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Application from government recognized University/ Institute.

OR

3. Postgraduate degree in any subject with Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application from government recognized University/’O’ level from DOEACC.

OR

4. Postgraduate Degree in any subject with minimum ‘A’ level from DOEACC.

5. Proficiency to teach in Hindi and English medium

Salary : Rs.31,250/- per month

Name of post : Special Education Teacher

Qualification :

1. Graduate with B.Ed.(Special Education).

OR

2. B.Ed.(General) with one year Diploma in Special Education.

OR

3. B.Ed.(General) with two years Diploma in Special Education.

OR

4. B.Ed.(General) with Post Graduate Professional Diploma in Special Education (PGPD).

OR

5. B.Ed. Special Education and Post Graduate Professional Certificate in Special Education (PGPC).

OR

6. PG Diploma in Special Education (Mental Retardation).

OR

7. PG Diploma in Special Education (Multiple Disability: Physical & Neurological).

OR

8. PG Diploma in Special Education (Locomotor Impairment and Cerebral Palsy).

OR

9. Secondary level Teacher Training Course in Visual Impairment.

OR

10. Senior Diploma in Teaching the Deaf.

OR

11. BA B.Ed. In Visual Impairment.

OR

Any other equivalent qualification approved by RCI

Salary : Rs. 26,250/- per month

Name of post : Nurse

Qualification :

1. Diploma/Degree in Nursing or equivalent from government recognized institute/university.

2. Certificate of Registration from Govt. Nursing Council.

Salary : Rs. 750/- per day

Age Limit: As on 01 March 2023, Minimum and Maximum age limit shall be 18 and 65 years respectively

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 19th March 2023 from 8 AM onwards in Kendriya Vidyalaya Tamulpur, Assam

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the Interview along with completely filled in Application Form, Original Educational/Professional Degrees/Certificates etc. & any other relevant document (including set of self-attested photocopies of the same)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here