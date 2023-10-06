Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Maligaon Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Maligaon Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Computer Instructor (Primary) and Special Educator.

Name of post : PGT- Chemistry, Biology

Essential Qualification :

(a) Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT

in the subject concerned. OR Master’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the relevant subjects.

(b) B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized University.

(c) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium.

Desirable Qualification : Knowledge of Computer Applications

Name of post : TGT- English, Hindi, Sanskrit

Essential Qualification :

(a) Four years’ Integrated degree Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the subject

concerned with at least 50% marks in aggregate. OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/combination of subjects and in aggregate.

(b) B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized University.

(c) Qualified in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (Paper-II) conducted by the CBSE.

Desirable Qualification : Knowledge of Computer Applications

Name of post : Computer Instructor (Primary)

Essential Qualification : B.E./B.Tech. (Computer Science)/B.C.A./M.C.A./M.Sc. (Computer Science)/M.Sc. (Electronic with Computer Science component)/ M.Sc. (IT)/B.Sc. (Computer Science)

Or

Bachelor’s /Master degree in any Science subject/Mathematics from recognized University with Postgraduate Diploma in Computer application from government recognized University/Institute.

Or

Post-graduate degree in any subject with Postgraduate Diploma in Computer application from government recognized University/’O’ level from DOEACC

Or

Post-graduate degree in any subject with minimum ‘A’ level form DOEACC. Proficiency to teach through Hindi & English medium

Name of post : Special Educator

Essential Qualification :

1. Graduate with B.Ed. (special education).

OR

2. B.Ed. (General) with one-year diploma in special education.

OR

3. B.Ed. (General) with two-year diploma in special education.

OR

4. B.Ed. (General) with Post Graduate Professional Diploma in Special Education (PGPD).

OR

5. B.Ed. Special Education and Post Graduate Professional Certificate in Special Education (PGPC).

OR

6. PG Diploma in Special Education (Mental Retardation)

OR

7. PG Diploma in Special Education (Multiple Disabilities: Physical and Neurological).

OR

8. PG Diploma in Special Education (Locomotors Impairment and Cerebral Palsy).

OR

9. Secondary Level Teacher Training Course in Visual Impairment.

OR

10. Senior Diploma in Teaching the Deaf. OR 11.BA/ B.Ed. in Visual Impairment.

OR

Any other equivalent qualification approved by RCI

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 10th October, 2023 at 8.00 a.m. in Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Maligaon

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with bio-data, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here