Assam Career Apply for Teacher vacancy in Kendriya Vidyalaya New Bongaigaon

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya New Bongaigaon

Kendriya Vidyalaya New Bongaigaon is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of PGTs , TGTs, PRT, Assamese Language Teacher, Computer Instructor, Yoga Coach, Counselor, Doctor, Nurse, Art & Craft Coach, Games Coach, Dance & Music Coach.

Name of posts :

PGT- Hindi, English, Mathematics, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science, Economics, Commerce, Geography and History

TGT- Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Sanskrit

PRT

Assamese Language Teacher

Computer Instructor

Yoga Coach

Counselor

Doctor

Nurse

Art & Craft Coach

Games Coach

Dance & Music Coach

Eligibility Criteria : As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held from March 22, 2023 to March 24, 2023 at 9 AM in Kendriya Vidyalaya New Bongaigaon

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with the biodata form (available in the website https://newbongaigaon.kvs.ac.in/) along with original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

