Assam Career Apply for Teacher vacancy in Kendriya Vidyalaya Goalpara

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya Goalpara
Kendriya Vidyalaya Goalpara is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of PGT (Eng, Hindi, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science), TGT (Maths, Eng, Hindi, S.ST,
Sanskrit), PRT, Computer Instructor, Assamese Teacher, Yoga Teacher, Counselor, Nurse, Special Educator & Sports Coach on contractual basis.
Name of post : Post Graduate Teachers (PGT)- English, Hindi, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science
Qualification: Master Degree or equivalent in the concerned Subject with at least 50% marks and B.Ed is required for all subjects except Computer science.
PGT- Computer Science : B.E. or B.Tech. (Computer Science /IT) from a recognized University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution/ university recognized by the Govt. of India. OR
B.E or B.Tech. (any stream ) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers from recognized University OR M.Sc. ( Computer Science )/ MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University OR B.Sc. (Computer Science ) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate degree in any subject from a recognized University OR Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject
form recognized University. OR ‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subject.
OR ‘C’ Level from ‘DOEACC’ Ministry of information and Communication Technology and Graduation. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English desirable
Remuneration: Rs. 32,500/- per month on pro-rata basis
Name of post : Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)
Qualification: Bachelor Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects / combination of subjects in aggregate and B.Ed. from a recognized University/Institution
Remuneration: Rs. 31,250/- per month on pro-rata basis
Name of post : Primary Teacher (PRT)
Qualification:
a. Intermediate (10+2) with 50% marks or its equivalent and JBT/ B.El.Ed./BTC/D.Ed/ D.El.Ed.
OR Bachelor degree from any recognized university/institution with 50% marks and B.Ed.
b. Preference will be given to the candidates who have qualified Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET-Primary) conducted by CBSE.
c. Candidates should be proficient in teaching in both Hindi and English Medium
Remuneration: Rs. 26,250/- per month on pro-rata basis
Name of post : Computer Instructor
Qualification: B.E. (Computer Science) / B.Tech (Computer Science)/MCA/M.Sc(IT)/MSc (Computer Science) or Post Graduate Degree in any subject with post graduate diploma in Computer Applications from Govt. recognized institution or equivalent qualification. Preference will be given to those having training & experience in hardware
Remuneration: Rs. 26,250/- per month on pro-rata basis
Name of post : Sports Coach
Qualification: B.P. Ed. /Senior National Certificate holder/ Coaching Diploma or Equivalent and experience in the respective field.
Remuneration: Rs. 26,250/- per month on pro-rata basis
Name of post : Counsellor
Qualification: BA/ B.Sc in Psychology and one year Diploma in Counseling. Desirable –Minimum one-year experience in providing career/educational counseling to students at schools or knowledge of working in placement bureau or registration with rehabilitation council of India as vocational counselor.
Remuneration: Rs. 25,000/- per month on pro-rata basis
Name of post : Yoga Teacher
Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree with one-year training in Yoga from recognized university
Remuneration: Rs. 26,250/- per month on pro-rata basis
Name of post : Nurse
Qualification: Diploma in Nursing/ B Sc Nursing and working experience of at least one year
Remuneration: Rs. 750/- per day
Name of post : Assamese Language Teacher
Qualification: Graduation in Assamese Language and B.Ed.
Name of post : Special Educator
Qualification: Graduate with B.Ed. (special education). OR B.Ed. (General) with one year diploma in special education. OR B.Ed. (General) with Post Graduate Professional Diploma in Special
Education (PGPD). OR B.Ed. Special Education and Post Graduate Professional Certificate in
Special Education (PGPC). OR PG Diploma in Special Education (Mental Retardation/ Multiple
Disabilities: Physical And Neurological/ Loco motor Impairment and Cerebral Palsy). OR Secondary Level Teacher Training Course In Visual Impairment. OR Senior Diploma in Teaching the Deaf. OR f. BA/ B.Ed. in Visual Impairment. OR Any other equivalent qualification approved by RCI.
Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above posts will be held on 2nd March 2023 at 9 AM in Kendriya Vidyalaya Goalpara
How to apply : Candidates may appear the interview with bio-data in prescribed format (which can be downloaded from website of KV Goalpara (https://goalpara.kvs.ac.in)) , all original documents and one set of photocopies.