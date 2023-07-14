Assam Career : Apply for Teacher vacancy in Kendriya Vidyalaya Goalpara

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Goalpara, Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Goalpara, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in Chemistry and Balvatika-3 Teacher on part time contractual basis for the Academic Session 2023-24.

Name of post : Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) in Chemistry

Qualification: Master Degree or equivalent in the concerned Subject with at least 50% marks and B. Ed is required.

Remuneration: Rs. 32,500/- per month on pro-rata basis.

Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application.

Name of post : Balvatika-3 Teacher

Qualification:

(i) Senior Secondary class (Class XII or its equivalent) from a recognized board with at least 50% marks and

(ii) Diploma in Nursery Teacher Education/Pre-School Education/Early Childhood Education Programme (D.E.C.Ed) of duration of not less than two years or B.Ed (Nursery) from NCTE-recognised Institution.

Remuneration: Rs. 26,250/- per month on pro-rata basis.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 18.07.2023 from 09:00 A.M. onwards in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Goalpara, Assam

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the walk-in-interview with original certificates and a set of photocopies of testimonials along with one recent passport size photograph.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here