Assam Career : Apply for Teacher vacancy in Army Public School Missamari

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Army Public School Missamari.

Army Public School Missamari is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) and Primary Teachers (PRT).

Name of posts :

PGT- Chemistry, Maths, Informatics Practices

PRT- Computer Science

Pay Scale / Salary : As per AWES rules/ existing rules of APS Missamari.

Also Read : 10 gorgeous ethnic looks of Palak Tiwari

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Army Public Schools

Age limit: For fresh candidates below 40 years & for experienced candidates below 57 years

(minimum 05 years experience in the appropriate category in last 10 years) as on 01 Apr 2023.

How to apply : Candidates can send duly filled in application forms along with scanned copy of the required documents to this school e-mail address – apsm.recruitment@gmail.com on or before 15th May 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : The new Barbie doll in the market that is struck by a health deficiency