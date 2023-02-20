Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya Silchar

Kendriya Vidyalaya Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teachers, Doctor, Nurse, Sports coach, Dance expert, Yoga Instructor and Special Educator purely on contractual basis.

Name of post : PGTs (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, History, Economics, Geography, Biology, Computer Science, Commerce, Political Science, Biotechnology, Hindi, English), Computer Instructor

Eligibility Criteria :

PGT (Computer Science ) :

At-least 50 % marks in aggregate in any of the following :

B.E or B. Tech. (Computer Science/IT) from a recognized University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution/university recognized by the Govt. of India.

OR

B.E or B. Tech. (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers from recognized University.

OR

M. Sc. (Computer Science)/ MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University.

OR

B. Sc. (Computer Science) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate degree in subject from a recognized University.

OR

Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject from recognized University.

OR

‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subject.

OR

‘C’ Level from ‘DOEACC’ Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation

PGT (Other subjects) :

1. Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M. Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject;

Or

Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the relevant subjects.

2. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university

Computer Instructor : B. Tech (Computer Science)/MCA/M.Sc.(CS)/BCA or Bachelor/Master degree in any science subject/ mathematics from recognized university with Post Graduation Diploma in Computer Application from Government recognized university/institutes. Or PG –Degree in any subject with PG Diploma in Computer Application from Government recognized university/ O-Level DOEACC or PG-Degree in any subject with minimum A-Level from DOEACC.

Name of post : TGTs (Mathematics, Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Sanskrit), Academic Counselor and Art & Craft experts

Eligibility Criteria :

TGT :

1) Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate;

OR

Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate

2) Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

Academic Counsellor : BA/BSc (psychology) with Certificate of Diploma in counseling

Art & Craft Experts : Five Years recognized diploma in drawing and painting/ sculpture/ Graphic Art or equivalent recognized degree.

Name of post : PRTs, Doctor, Nurse, Sports coach, Dance expert, Yoga Instructor and Special Educator.

Eligibility Criteria :

PRT : +2 with 50% marks and 2 years JBT. Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose

Doctor : MBBS with registration with MCI or State Medical council.

Nurse : Diploma/Degree in Nursing from a Registered institute

Sports Coach : B.P. Ed from a recognized institute/university

Dance Expert : +2 with 50% Marks and Bachelor Degree in Dance or equivalent (Visharad) from a recognized university

Yoga Instructor : Graduation in any subject or equivalent from a recognized university. 1 Year training certificate in Yoga from recognized institute

Special Educator :

XII passed and two years D. Ed. Special Education in any of the category of disability.

or

XII passed and one-year Diploma in Special Education (DSE) in any of the category of disability.

or

Diploma in Community Based Rehabilitation (DCBR) with 6 months Certificate course in Education of Children with Special Needs.

or

Post Graduate Diploma in Community Based Rehabilitation (PGDCBR) with 6 months Certificate Course in Education of Children with Special Needs.

or

Diploma in Multi Rehabilitation Worker (MRW) with 6 months Certificate course in Education of Children with Special needs.

or

Junior Diploma in Teaching the Deaf.

or

Primary Diploma in Teacher Training Course in Visual impairment.

or

Diploma in Vocational Rehabilitation- Mental Retardation (DVR- MR) / Diploma in Vocational Training and Employment- Mental Retardation (DVTE-MR) with 6 months’ Certificate course in Education of Children with Special Needs.

or

Diploma in Hearing Language and Speech (DHLS) with 6 months Certificate course in education of

Children with Special Needs.

or

XII passed with any RCI recognized qualification of minimum one-year duration and 6 months Certificate course in Education of Children with Special Needs.

or

Any other equivalent qualification approved by RCI

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held as per the following schedules in Kendriya Vidyalaya Silchar-

PGTs (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, History, Economics, Geography, Biology, Computer Science, Commerce, Political Science, Biotechnology, Hindi, English) and Computer Instructor

: 25/02/2023

TGTs (Mathematics, Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Sanskrit), Academic Counselor and Art & Craft experts : 01/03/2023

PRTs, Doctor, Nurse, Sports coach, Dance expert, Yoga Instructor and Special Educator : 03/03/2023

Reporting time will be 9:00 AM on all interview dates

How to apply : Candidates are required to bring original certificates, One Photograph (pp) & one set of self-attested photocopy of all academic documents & experience certificates on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here