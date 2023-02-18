Assam Career Apply for Teacher vacancies in Kendriya Vidyalaya Khanapara

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya Khanapara

Kendriya Vidyalaya Khanapara is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teachers, Counsellors, Computer Instructor, Coaches and Nurse purely on Part Time Contractual basis.

Name of post : PGT- Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English, Hindi, Maths, Geography, Commerce, History, Economics, Political Science,Biotechnology

Qualification : Masters degree in respective subject with B.Ed.

Name of post : PGT- Computer Science

Qualification : MCA/B.E./B.Tech /M.Sc. in Computer Science or PG diploma in computer with post graduate degree in any subject or B Level from DOEACC with PG Degree in any subject. Or C Level from DOEACC Ministry of Electronics and IT, GOI, and Graduation

Name of post : TGT- Science, English, S.St, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Hindi

Qualification : The candidate should be a graduate in the relevant subjects and possess the professional qualification of B.Ed. as on the last date of submission of application.

Name of post : PRT / PRT Music

Qualification :

For PRT :

i) Intermediate or its equivalent; and JBT of a duration of not less than two years/ B.El. Ed or Graduation with 50% marks and B.Ed.

ii) CTET qualified candidates will be preferred.

iii) Proficiency to teach through Hindi & English medium.

For PRT Music :

i) Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent and Bachelor Degree in Music or equivalent from a recognized University.

ii) Competence to teach through English/Hindi medium

Name of post : Assamese Language Teacher

Qualification : The candidate should be a graduate in the relevant subjects and possess the professional qualification of B.Ed. as on the last date of submission of application

Name of post : Special Educator

Qualification : Graduation ( Any stream ) with B.Ed in Special Education or Senior diploma in teaching the deaf or PG Diploma in special education for Mental Retardation from institution recognized by Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).

Name of post : Counsellor

Qualification : BA / BSc (Psychology) with certificate of diploma in counseling from a recognized university

Name of post : Computer Instructor

Qualification : B.E, B.Tech (Computer Science)/ BCA/ MCA/ M.Sc (CS)/ M.Sc (Electronics with CS)/ M.SC(IT)/ B.Sc (Computer Science)

Or

Bachelor’s/ Master Degree in any Science subjects/ Mathematics from recognized University with PGDCA from Govt. Recognized University/ Institute

Or

Post Graduate Degree in any subject with PGDCA from Govt. Recognized University/ ‘0’ Level from DOEACC

Or

Post Graduate Degree in any subject with minimum ‘A’ Level from DOEACC.

Name of post : Art & Craft Teacher

Qualification : Degree/Diploma in Art & Craft from recognized university/ Institution or participation at National/ State level with good track record

Name of post : Coach (Football)

Qualification : B.P.Ed OR equivalent with 50% marks.

Name of post : Yoga Teacher

Qualification : Graduation in any Subject with Degree/Diploma in Yoga from recognized Institute

Name of post : Nurse

Qualification : Three year Diploma in nursing from recognized Institute with Basic life support (BLS)

Salary : As per KVS Norms.

Selection Procedure : Eligible and willing candidates may attend WRITTEN/ WALK-IN-INTERVIEW on 25th February 2023 at 9:00 am in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Khanapara, Guwahati-781022

How to apply : Candidates are advised to submit duly filled application form on specific proforma along with self- attested copy of all related documents on the day of interview

