Assam Career : Apply for Swacchata Coordinator vacancy in Guwahati Municipal Corporation

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Assam.

Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Swacchata Co-ordinator on contractual basis.

Name of post : Swacchata Co-ordinator

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from Govt. recognized University/ Institution

Experience : Minimum 3 yrs of experience under Solid Waste Management -Urban (SBM-U) with proper know how of MIS related to SBM-U

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum 40 years

How to apply : Candidates who fulfill the criteria need to drop in their applications at the box in the Office of Guwahati Municipal Corporation, 2d Floor, Uzanbazar, Guwahati-781001

The last date of submission of applications will be till 20th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

