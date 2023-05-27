Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in Jorhat Medical College Assam.

Jorhat Medical College and Hospital Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for three vacant positions purely on temporary and contractual basis under Department of Health Research (DHR) funded project “Multidisciplinary Research Unit” (MRU).

Name of post : Research Scientist-II

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Ph.D in Bio-chemistry/ Microbiology/ Molecular biology/ Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/ Life science OR MD/MVSC in Virology/ Microbiology with three years experience.

Desirable : Minimum three years hands on experience in molecular biology, Analytical Bio-chemistry and work experience in medical set up, handling with microbiological specimen.

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum 40 years on the date of the interview

Name of post : Data Entry Operator (Grade A)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : 12th pass from recognized board. Diploma in computer application from Govt. registered/ recognized institute. A speed test not less than 30 words per minute through speed test computer.

Desirable : Experience in electronic data processing, experience in financial data handling, experience in Assamese typing.

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum 37 years on the date of the interview

Name of post : Laboratory Technician (Project Technician)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : 12th Passed in Science stream from recognized Board with Diploma in Lab. Technology ( DMLT) from govt. recognized university with minimum 3 years hands on experience in testing of biochemical, microbiological and pathological sample processing tests and ELISA testing.

Desirable : Experience in molecular Biology, experience in electronic data processing.

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Age Limit : Maximum 37 years on the date of the interview

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to the Principal cum Chief Superintendent, Jorhat Medical College & Hospital, Kushal Konwar Path, K.B. Road, Jorhat-785001, Assam.

Last date for submission of applications is 6th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





