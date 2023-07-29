Applications are invited for various research based positions in Gauhati High Court Assam.

The Law Research Institute, Gauhati High Court, Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 9 vacant posts of Research Associates on contractual basis for a project entitled “Documentation of Customary Laws of North Eastern Region, India (2023-2026)” under the aegis of the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 9

Qualification : Master Degree in Humanities Or Bachelor Degree in Humanities with LL.B. Preference will be given to persons having field based research experience on ethnic groups of North East India.

Salary : Rs. 25,000/ per month (consolidated)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://bit.ly/3PZskmL.

Last date for submission of applications is 28th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

