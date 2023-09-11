Assam Career SSN Guwahati

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSN), Guwahati, Assam.

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSN), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Coordinator (BIRAC Project).

Name of post : Project Coordinator (BIRAC Project)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate in Life Science (Clinical research certification preferred)

Experience : 2 to 5 years experience in Clinical Research / Trials

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age Limit : Not above 35 years

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028. Last date for submission of application is 15th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

