Assam Career : Apply for Project Coordinator & DEO vacancies in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Assam.
Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Coordinator and Data Entry Operator (DEO) on contractual basis at Sualkuchi Eye Care Centre.
Name of post : Project Coordinator (Contractual)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate with 5 years experience in the Community Eye Health / Development Sector or BSW / MSW / Diploma in Rural Development with 2 years experience in Community Development Sector.
Salary : Negotiable
Age : Not above 35 years
Name of post : Data Entry Operator (DEO) (Contractual)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate
Salary : Negotiable
Age : Not above 30 years
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028.
Last date for submission of applications is July 10, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here