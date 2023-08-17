Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate in Advanced Level Institutional Biotech Hub (Phase II).

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: M.Sc in Life Science / Microbiology/ Biotechnology.

Also Read : 5 beautiful places to visit in Guwahati at morning

Desirable Qualification: Candidates having experience in RTPCR based expressional analysis and In silico gene network analysis will be preferred

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 23rd August 2023 at 2.00 pm in Room No. 204, First Floor, Life Science Building, Assam University, Silchar – 788011, India.

Also Read : 5 types of jhumkas you can flaunt for college or office

How to apply : Candidates may attend walk-in-interview with application on plain paper along with full biodata and self attested copies of all supporting documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here