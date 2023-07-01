Assam Career : Apply for Project Assistant vacancy in Assam Agricultural University

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant under the project entitled “AICRP on Micro and Secondary Nutrients and Pollutant Elements in Soils and Plants.”

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BSc (Agri) / BSc with Chemistry / Botany

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th July 2023 at 11 AM in Office Chamber of Head of Department of Soil Science, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with application in plain paper along with bio-data , original and self-attested photocopies of certificates and other testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

