Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant under the project entitled “Detection of crop responses to elevated CO2 and temperature , drought, light and submergence stress using close-range hyperspectral, thermal

imaging in advanced physiological tools.”

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Sc in Physics/ Botany/ Agriculture/Forestry/ Life Science/ Env. Science/Geology/ Geography Or M.Sc in Remote Sensing/ Geoinformatics/ Spatial Information /Computer Science /Information Technology Or B.E./ B. Tech Computer Science/ Information Technology /ECE

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 5th August 2023 at 10 AM in Office of the Directorate of Research, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat-13

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with application in plain paper enclosing bio-data, photograph and original and copies of relevant testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

