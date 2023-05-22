Assam Career : Apply for Procurement Officer vacancy in ASDMA

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Procurement Officer for its Assam Integrated River Basin Management Project.

Name of post : Procurement Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in engineering (Degree in Civil Engineering is preferable) or Master’s Degree from a Government of India/ Government of Assam recognized

University in Procurement/Supply Chain Management/ Law/ Business Administration/ Finance/ Economics/ Accounting/ Commerce/ Planning & Development or other relevant subjects /sectors related to the project. Candidates having advanced academic/ professional qualification/ training in

procurement will be an added advantage.

Essential Experience : A minimum of five (05) years of experience in managing procurement in government dept/govt projects/reputed private sector organization in a lead function

Remuneration : The monthly fixed remuneration would be in the range of Rs.80,000/-1,10,000/- (inclusive of all taxes).

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 6th June 2023 at 10 AM in Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006, Assam.

How to apply : Candidates should appear for the interview with the prescribed application form along with copies of all Certificates, Mark Sheets, recent passport size photo, experience certificates, salary slips, etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

