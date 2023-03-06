Assam Career : Apply for Process Server vacancies in Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate Biswanath

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate Biswanath

The Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate Biswanath is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Process Server or Jarikarak.

Name of post : Process Server / Jarikarak

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : PB Rs. 14000-60500 + GP Rs. 5200 (PB-2)

Qualification :

1) Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University.

2) Must have knowledge in official language of Assam

Age Limit : Candidates must not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01.01.2023. The Upper Age is relaxable as per Govt. norms.

Also Read : Disha Patani takes the avatar of a glamorous cowgirl with her sexy all black look

Selection Procedure : Written Test & Viva-Voce

How to apply : Candidates may drop their application in a sealed envelope with self-attested copies of all testimonials regarding Educational Qualification, Age, Caste, Valid Employment Exchange Registration Card along with 3 (three) copies of recent passport size photographs duly signed by the candidate on the reverse side in the “Drop Box” of the Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Biswanath or may send the application form along with all documents by post to the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Biswanath, District Judicial Court Campus, Biswanath, P.O. & P.S. – Biswanath Chariali, PIN-784176, Dist. – Biswanath, Assam. The last date of receipt of application form is 18-03-2023 (Saturday) up to 04:00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 10 colourful names for baby boys and baby girls born in the season of Holi