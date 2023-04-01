Assam Career : Apply for over 150 vacancies in NHM

Applications are invited for over 150 vacant positions in National Health Mission (NHM) Assam.

National Health Mission (NHM) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for more than 150 vacant posts on contractual basis.

Name of posts :

Superintending Engineer (Civil)

Project Engineer (Civil)

Assistant Engineer (Civil)

Junior Engineer (Civil)

Consultant-Training

State Project Coordinator (Assam Clinical Establishment Act)

State Coordination Officer (Blood Cell)

Consultant-Diagnostics

Consultant-FPLMIS

State Consultant (Quality Assurance)

Programmer/ GIS Expert/ Software Coordinator

Cashier

District Programme Manager, NPCB

Assistant Engineer (Instrumentation)

Junior Engineer(Instrumentation)

District HR Coordinator

District Data Manager/ District Data Manager (IDSP)

Early interventionist cum special educator

Psychiatrist Social Worker

State Programme Coordinator, CPHC

Consultant (NCD Pool)

District Consultant (NPPCF)

PA to MD

Audit Officer

Addl. Consultant (MH)

Addl Consultant (CH)

Jr. Consultant (Nursing)

Consultant (M&E), PCPNDT

State Public Health Consultant (NVBDCP)

Nursing Midwifery Educator/ Tutor

Procurement Expert

State Finance Manager

Consultant (RKSK)

Consultant (Audit)

Consultant (Family Planning)

Programme Executive

Technical Officer, Procurement & Logistic, NTEP

Finance Consultant (NTCP)

Drugs Store Manager (State/ District)

District Consultant (Quality Assurance)

Also Read : From Nayanjyoti Saikia to Gurkirat Singh, lesser known shocking facts of some MasterChef India Season 7 contestants

No. of posts :

Superintending Engineer (Civil) : 1

Project Engineer (Civil) : 2

Assistant Engineer (Civil) : 14

Junior Engineer (Civil) : 4

Consultant-Training : 5

State Project Coordinator (Assam Clinical Establishment Act) : 1

State Coordination Officer (Blood Cell) : 1

Consultant-Diagnostics : 1

Consultant-FPLMIS : 1

State Consultant (Quality Assurance) : 1

Programmer/ GIS Expert/ Software Coordinator : 3

Cashier : 1

District Programme Manager, NPCB : 2

Assistant Engineer (Instrumentation) : 1

Junior Engineer(Instrumentation) : 5

District HR Coordinator : 34

District Data Manager/ District Data Manager (IDSP) : 3

Early interventionist cum special educator : 27

Psychiatrist Social Worker : 4

State Programme Coordinator, CPHC : 1

Consultant (NCD Pool) : 2

District Consultant (NPPCF) : 2

PA to MD : 1

Audit Officer : 2

Addl. Consultant (MH) : 2

Addl Consultant (CH) : 1

Jr. Consultant (Nursing) : 1

Consultant (M&E), PCPNDT : 1

State Public Health Consultant (NVBDCP) : 1

Nursing Midwifery Educator/ Tutor : 6

Procurement Expert : 1

State Finance Manager : 1

Consultant (RKSK) : 1

Consultant (Audit) : 1

Consultant (Family Planning) : 1

Programme Executive : 1

Technical Officer, Procurement & Logistic, NTEP : 1

Finance Consultant (NTCP) : 1

Drugs Store Manager (State/ District) : 8

District Consultant (Quality Assurance) : 8

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of NHM (Please go through the detailed advertisement, the link of which is given below)

Also Read : 5 skincare products made of onion that you can add to your beauty routine

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://nhm.assam.gov.in/ up to April 17, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here